Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

8933 Lakes Boulevard

8933 Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8933 Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Ibis Golf and Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8933 Lakes Boulevard have any available units?
8933 Lakes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8933 Lakes Boulevard have?
Some of 8933 Lakes Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8933 Lakes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8933 Lakes Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8933 Lakes Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8933 Lakes Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 8933 Lakes Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8933 Lakes Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 8933 Lakes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8933 Lakes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8933 Lakes Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8933 Lakes Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8933 Lakes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8933 Lakes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8933 Lakes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8933 Lakes Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
