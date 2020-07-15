All apartments in West Palm Beach
870 Marina Del Ray Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:22 PM

870 Marina Del Ray Lane

870 Marina Del Ray Lane · (561) 662-8780
Location

870 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1448 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
2/2.5 townhouse in CitySide. Extra office/den on 1st floor. 42'' cabinets & granite counters in kitchen. Newer carpet & paint throughout. Oversized 1 car garage w/ additional driveway parking. AC unit & impact windows replaced 2014. Centrally located building with lake views from kitchen & bedroom. Walk to Palm Beach Outlet Shoppes, Target, Whole Foods, Home Depot & several restaurants. 5 minutes from I-95, downtown & PBI airport. CitySide amenities include: 24hr manned security gate w/ nightly roving patrol, HUGE lakeside pool w/ covered BBQ area, gym, clubhouse, on site management & maintenance, beautiful lakeside jogging path. Includes basic HD cable & internet service, water, sewer & trash removal. Vacant & move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Marina Del Ray Lane have any available units?
870 Marina Del Ray Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Marina Del Ray Lane have?
Some of 870 Marina Del Ray Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Marina Del Ray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
870 Marina Del Ray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Marina Del Ray Lane pet-friendly?
No, 870 Marina Del Ray Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 870 Marina Del Ray Lane offer parking?
Yes, 870 Marina Del Ray Lane offers parking.
Does 870 Marina Del Ray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Marina Del Ray Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Marina Del Ray Lane have a pool?
Yes, 870 Marina Del Ray Lane has a pool.
Does 870 Marina Del Ray Lane have accessible units?
No, 870 Marina Del Ray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Marina Del Ray Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Marina Del Ray Lane has units with dishwashers.
