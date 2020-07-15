870 Marina Del Ray Lane

Amenities
2/2.5 townhouse in CitySide. Extra office/den on 1st floor. 42'' cabinets & granite counters in kitchen. Newer carpet & paint throughout. Oversized 1 car garage w/ additional driveway parking. AC unit & impact windows replaced 2014. Centrally located building with lake views from kitchen & bedroom. Walk to Palm Beach Outlet Shoppes, Target, Whole Foods, Home Depot & several restaurants. 5 minutes from I-95, downtown & PBI airport. CitySide amenities include: 24hr manned security gate w/ nightly roving patrol, HUGE lakeside pool w/ covered BBQ area, gym, clubhouse, on site management & maintenance, beautiful lakeside jogging path. Includes basic HD cable & internet service, water, sewer & trash removal. Vacant & move-in ready.