West Palm Beach, FL
840 Marina Del Ray Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

840 Marina Del Ray Lane

840 Marina Del Ray Lane · (561) 662-8780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

840 Marina Del Ray Lane, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry. Rich wood laminate flooring and welcoming neutral tones throughout. Renovated master bath with new quartz top vanity & shower enclosure. Oversized 1 car garage w/ additional driveway parking. CitySide amenities include 24hr manned security gate w/ nightly rover patrol, scenic lakeside jogging path, onsite management & maintenance, HUGE lakeside pool & covered BBQ area freshly renovated. Walk to Palm Beach Outlet, Whole Foods & restaurants. 5 min from I-95 downtown and PBI airport. Also available unfurnished for $2,100 mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Marina Del Ray Lane have any available units?
840 Marina Del Ray Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Marina Del Ray Lane have?
Some of 840 Marina Del Ray Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Marina Del Ray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
840 Marina Del Ray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Marina Del Ray Lane pet-friendly?
No, 840 Marina Del Ray Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 840 Marina Del Ray Lane offer parking?
Yes, 840 Marina Del Ray Lane offers parking.
Does 840 Marina Del Ray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 840 Marina Del Ray Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Marina Del Ray Lane have a pool?
Yes, 840 Marina Del Ray Lane has a pool.
Does 840 Marina Del Ray Lane have accessible units?
No, 840 Marina Del Ray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Marina Del Ray Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Marina Del Ray Lane has units with dishwashers.
