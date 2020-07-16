840 Marina Del Ray Lane

Amenities
Great Location! Nicely furnished 2br/2.5ba plus den. This recently renovated town home features a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances, and sleek Scandinavian inspired cabinetry. Rich wood laminate flooring and welcoming neutral tones throughout. Renovated master bath with new quartz top vanity & shower enclosure. Oversized 1 car garage w/ additional driveway parking. CitySide amenities include 24hr manned security gate w/ nightly rover patrol, scenic lakeside jogging path, onsite management & maintenance, HUGE lakeside pool & covered BBQ area freshly renovated. Walk to Palm Beach Outlet, Whole Foods & restaurants. 5 min from I-95 downtown and PBI airport. Also available unfurnished for $2,100 mo.