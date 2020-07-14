All apartments in West Palm Beach
808 7th Street

808 7th Street · (561) 707-0885
Location

808 7th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Downtown West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Bath Apartment, NEWLY Renovated kitchen, central air & heat, tiled floors throughout, washer/dryer hookups, HUGE FENCED YARD and so much more! Call TODAY for a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 808 7th Street have any available units?
808 7th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 7th Street have?
Some of 808 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 808 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 7th Street offers parking.
Does 808 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 7th Street have a pool?
No, 808 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 808 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

