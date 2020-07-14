Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like
808 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
808 7th Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:13 AM
Find Out More
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
808 7th Street
808 7th Street
·
(561) 707-0885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
Downtown West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
808 7th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Downtown West Palm Beach
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 · Avail. now
$1,400
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Bath Apartment, NEWLY Renovated kitchen, central air & heat, tiled floors throughout, washer/dryer hookups, HUGE FENCED YARD and so much more! Call TODAY for a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 808 7th Street have any available units?
808 7th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
West Palm Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 808 7th Street have?
Some of 808 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 808 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach
.
Does 808 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 7th Street offers parking.
Does 808 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 7th Street have a pool?
No, 808 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 808 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Similar Pages
West Palm Beach 1 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Apartments with Pool
West Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments
Miami-Dade County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Port St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Wellington, FL
Jupiter, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Villages Of Palm Beach Lakes
Downtown West Palm Beach
Golden Lakes
Century Village
Renaissance
Ibis Golf And Country Club
Apartments Near Colleges
Palm Beach Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University