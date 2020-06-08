Amenities
6643 66th Way Apt #A, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful Townhome Completely renovated!! Play Area; Pool; Sidewalks; Spa-Hot Tub; Street Lights; Tennis, Assigned Parking; Laundry-Inside; Laundry-Util/Closet; Open Porch Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Signature Vision Real Estate LLC [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566733 ]