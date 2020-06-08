All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 6643 66th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
6643 66th Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

6643 66th Way

6643 66th Way · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6643 66th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
6643 66th Way Apt #A, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful Townhome Completely renovated!! Play Area; Pool; Sidewalks; Spa-Hot Tub; Street Lights; Tennis, Assigned Parking; Laundry-Inside; Laundry-Util/Closet; Open Porch Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Signature Vision Real Estate LLC [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566733 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6643 66th Way have any available units?
6643 66th Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6643 66th Way have?
Some of 6643 66th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6643 66th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6643 66th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6643 66th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6643 66th Way is pet friendly.
Does 6643 66th Way offer parking?
Yes, 6643 66th Way does offer parking.
Does 6643 66th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6643 66th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6643 66th Way have a pool?
Yes, 6643 66th Way has a pool.
Does 6643 66th Way have accessible units?
No, 6643 66th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6643 66th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6643 66th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6643 66th Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity