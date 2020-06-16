610 Clematis St.

Amenities
Beautiful 1/1 Penthouse w/ almost 900 sf; Great Panoramic South Views facing the City & City Place. High Ceilings, Open Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops Stainless Steel Appliances, Whirlpool tub in Bath, Washer & Dryer inside, Assigned Parking, etc. Building includes Pool w/ Hot Tub & BBQ Areas, Zen Garden, Fully Equipped Fitness Salon w/ Sauna, Steam Room and more. Front Desk security 24 hs. Just walk to City Place or Clematis for Shopping/Dinning. Free Trolley stop downstairs. Easy to show. lockbox