All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like
610 Clematis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
610 Clematis St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

610 Clematis St

610 Clematis Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
Downtown West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

610 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Downtown West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 836 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful 1/1 Penthouse w/ almost 900 sf; Great Panoramic South Views facing the City & City Place. High Ceilings, Open Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops Stainless Steel Appliances, Whirlpool tub in Bath, Washer & Dryer inside, Assigned Parking, etc. Building includes Pool w/ Hot Tub & BBQ Areas, Zen Garden, Fully Equipped Fitness Salon w/ Sauna, Steam Room and more. Front Desk security 24 hs. Just walk to City Place or Clematis for Shopping/Dinning. Free Trolley stop downstairs. Easy to show. lockbox

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 610 Clematis St have any available units?
610 Clematis St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Clematis St have?
Some of 610 Clematis St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Clematis St currently offering any rent specials?
610 Clematis St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Clematis St pet-friendly?
No, 610 Clematis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 610 Clematis St offer parking?
Yes, 610 Clematis St does offer parking.
Does 610 Clematis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Clematis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Clematis St have a pool?
Yes, 610 Clematis St has a pool.
Does 610 Clematis St have accessible units?
No, 610 Clematis St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Clematis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Clematis St does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm BeachGolden LakesCentury VillageRenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University