550 Okeechobee Boulevard

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna valet service

Enjoy Luxury Living in this Pristine and Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, + Den Condo in Downtown West Palm Beach's Desirable City Place South Tower. The Kitchen features Calcatta Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stainless Steel Back-splash, & a Wine Cooler. The Bathrooms feature motorized toilets and updated showers. Throughout the entire condo boosts Crema Marble. Enjoy a Remarkable wraparound Balcony with views of the water and Downtown West Palm Beach. City Place South Tower amenities include Infinity Lap Size Pool, Summer Kitchen, Spa, Sauna, Steam Room, Club Lounge, Valet, Concierge, Fitness Center, Library and Massage Room. City Place South Tower is perfectly located near shopping, dining, the waterfront, Worth Ave and 1.5 miles to the Beach. Includes 10 x 6 storage.