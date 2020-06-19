All apartments in West Palm Beach
550 Okeechobee Boulevard

550 Okeechobee Boulevard · (561) 577-1469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Downtown West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1510 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Enjoy Luxury Living in this Pristine and Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, + Den Condo in Downtown West Palm Beach's Desirable City Place South Tower. The Kitchen features Calcatta Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stainless Steel Back-splash, & a Wine Cooler. The Bathrooms feature motorized toilets and updated showers. Throughout the entire condo boosts Crema Marble. Enjoy a Remarkable wraparound Balcony with views of the water and Downtown West Palm Beach. City Place South Tower amenities include Infinity Lap Size Pool, Summer Kitchen, Spa, Sauna, Steam Room, Club Lounge, Valet, Concierge, Fitness Center, Library and Massage Room. City Place South Tower is perfectly located near shopping, dining, the waterfront, Worth Ave and 1.5 miles to the Beach. Includes 10 x 6 storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Okeechobee Boulevard have any available units?
550 Okeechobee Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Okeechobee Boulevard have?
Some of 550 Okeechobee Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Okeechobee Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
550 Okeechobee Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Okeechobee Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 550 Okeechobee Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 550 Okeechobee Boulevard offer parking?
No, 550 Okeechobee Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 550 Okeechobee Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Okeechobee Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Okeechobee Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 550 Okeechobee Boulevard has a pool.
Does 550 Okeechobee Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 550 Okeechobee Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Okeechobee Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Okeechobee Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
