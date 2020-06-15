All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 5324 Ashley River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
5324 Ashley River Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

5324 Ashley River Road

5324 Ashley River Rd · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5324 Ashley River Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5324 Ashley River Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. Luxury, beautiful upgraded Townhome Community! Flat screen tv inlcuded, spacious living with 9 foot ceilings on both floors. A large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful wood cabinetry! Resort style amenities in a quiet sophisticated community. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of CHARLESTON COMMONS 2 [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566736 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Ashley River Road have any available units?
5324 Ashley River Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 Ashley River Road have?
Some of 5324 Ashley River Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Ashley River Road currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Ashley River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Ashley River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 Ashley River Road is pet friendly.
Does 5324 Ashley River Road offer parking?
No, 5324 Ashley River Road does not offer parking.
Does 5324 Ashley River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 Ashley River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Ashley River Road have a pool?
No, 5324 Ashley River Road does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Ashley River Road have accessible units?
No, 5324 Ashley River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Ashley River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 Ashley River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5324 Ashley River Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity