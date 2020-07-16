All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

5024 Palmbrooke Circle

5024 Palmbrooke Circle · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5024 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1071 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
5024 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID 4C-005 07/14: Johnathan’s Cove townhomes, also known as Palmbrooke Townhomes is a gated lake front community. Some units have garages. The community has a peaceful lakefront pool and clubhouse with a prestine volley ball court. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3626075 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Palmbrooke Circle have any available units?
5024 Palmbrooke Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 Palmbrooke Circle have?
Some of 5024 Palmbrooke Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Palmbrooke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Palmbrooke Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Palmbrooke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 Palmbrooke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5024 Palmbrooke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5024 Palmbrooke Circle offers parking.
Does 5024 Palmbrooke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 Palmbrooke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Palmbrooke Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5024 Palmbrooke Circle has a pool.
Does 5024 Palmbrooke Circle have accessible units?
No, 5024 Palmbrooke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Palmbrooke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 Palmbrooke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
