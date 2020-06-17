4290 Lake Lucerne Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

NOW READY FOR TENANT-Perfect 4 Bed home in manned Gated Lakes of Laguna. Large living areas include Family Rm & separate Living Rm. Floor plan offers a Breakfast area, Kitchen & half Bath on 1st level, & 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Utility Rm on 2nd level. Large walk-in closet,In Master, enviable Master Bath with glass enclosed shower & separate soaking tub. Laminate flooring/ceramic tile on 1st floor. Private rear yard/paver patio. 1 car Garage/double wide driveway. Steps from comm. pool & tot-lot. Amenities include basketball & tennis. HOA maintains front lawn. Tenant responsible for remaining lawn care, electric, water, cable upgrades. Tenant responsible to verify all information/room sizes. Offered subject to errors, omissions, change in price or withdrawal without notice. SEE SUPPLEMENT