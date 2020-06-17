All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

4290 Lake Lucerne Circle

4290 Lake Lucerne Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4290 Lake Lucerne Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
NOW READY FOR TENANT-Perfect 4 Bed home in manned Gated Lakes of Laguna. Large living areas include Family Rm & separate Living Rm. Floor plan offers a Breakfast area, Kitchen & half Bath on 1st level, & 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Utility Rm on 2nd level. Large walk-in closet,In Master, enviable Master Bath with glass enclosed shower & separate soaking tub. Laminate flooring/ceramic tile on 1st floor. Private rear yard/paver patio. 1 car Garage/double wide driveway. Steps from comm. pool & tot-lot. Amenities include basketball & tennis. HOA maintains front lawn. Tenant responsible for remaining lawn care, electric, water, cable upgrades. Tenant responsible to verify all information/room sizes. Offered subject to errors, omissions, change in price or withdrawal without notice. SEE SUPPLEMENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle have any available units?
4290 Lake Lucerne Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle have?
Some of 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4290 Lake Lucerne Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle does offer parking.
Does 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle has a pool.
Does 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle have accessible units?
No, 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4290 Lake Lucerne Circle has units with dishwashers.
