Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

4220 42nd Way

4220 42nd Way · (561) 469-7422
Location

4220 42nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
4220 42nd Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 4C-040 06/11: Two story townhome in lake community with landscaped walkways. Balcony overlooks private fenced courtyard with patio for BBQ, entertaining or just relaxing. Pool, clubhouse, park and lakes. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3585091 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 42nd Way have any available units?
4220 42nd Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 42nd Way have?
Some of 4220 42nd Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 42nd Way currently offering any rent specials?
4220 42nd Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 42nd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 42nd Way is pet friendly.
Does 4220 42nd Way offer parking?
No, 4220 42nd Way does not offer parking.
Does 4220 42nd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 42nd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 42nd Way have a pool?
Yes, 4220 42nd Way has a pool.
Does 4220 42nd Way have accessible units?
No, 4220 42nd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 42nd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 42nd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
