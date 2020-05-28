All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

418 Huron Place

418 Huron Place · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 Huron Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Palm Beach Lakes South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Huron Place have any available units?
418 Huron Place has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 418 Huron Place currently offering any rent specials?
418 Huron Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Huron Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Huron Place is pet friendly.
Does 418 Huron Place offer parking?
No, 418 Huron Place does not offer parking.
Does 418 Huron Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Huron Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Huron Place have a pool?
Yes, 418 Huron Place has a pool.
Does 418 Huron Place have accessible units?
No, 418 Huron Place does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Huron Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Huron Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Huron Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Huron Place does not have units with air conditioning.
