4159 Haverhill Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

4159 Haverhill Road

4159 Haverhill Road · (561) 469-7422
Location

4159 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
4159 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID 4C-002 06/11: Grand Isles Condominium is a luxury lakefront gated community with a resort style clubhouse and pool. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3585077 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4159 Haverhill Road have any available units?
4159 Haverhill Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 4159 Haverhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4159 Haverhill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4159 Haverhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4159 Haverhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 4159 Haverhill Road offer parking?
No, 4159 Haverhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 4159 Haverhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4159 Haverhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4159 Haverhill Road have a pool?
Yes, 4159 Haverhill Road has a pool.
Does 4159 Haverhill Road have accessible units?
No, 4159 Haverhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4159 Haverhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4159 Haverhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4159 Haverhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4159 Haverhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
