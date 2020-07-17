All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4

3801 South Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3801 South Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Central Park

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 1 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 700 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security d

(RLNE5881815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 have any available units?
3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 offer parking?
No, 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 does not offer parking.
Does 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 have a pool?
Yes, 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 has a pool.
Does 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Apartments with Pools
West Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University