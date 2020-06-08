All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

254 Alpine Road

254 Alpine Road · (954) 804-8346
Location

254 Alpine Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southside West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Located just a short stroll away from the Intracoastal Waterway, you'll find so much to love in this charming home located in the desirable Edgewater neighborhood of West Palm Beach. Designer details include crown molding, plantation shutters, hardwood flooring, and updated fixtures and finishes throughout. Enjoy the cheerful kitchen, offering plenty of space for prep and storage. There are so many delightful details throughout this light, bright space. Sprawling rear lawn with privacy fence includes plenty of space for outdoor seating, dining, and entertaining, Here you'll enjoy playtime with the children and pets, or use the extra space to install a pool. Attached garage for added convenience. Be close to the best West Palm Beach amenities, world-class dining, shopping, and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Alpine Road have any available units?
254 Alpine Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Alpine Road have?
Some of 254 Alpine Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Alpine Road currently offering any rent specials?
254 Alpine Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Alpine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Alpine Road is pet friendly.
Does 254 Alpine Road offer parking?
Yes, 254 Alpine Road does offer parking.
Does 254 Alpine Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 Alpine Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Alpine Road have a pool?
Yes, 254 Alpine Road has a pool.
Does 254 Alpine Road have accessible units?
No, 254 Alpine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Alpine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 Alpine Road has units with dishwashers.
