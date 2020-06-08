254 Alpine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Located just a short stroll away from the Intracoastal Waterway, you'll find so much to love in this charming home located in the desirable Edgewater neighborhood of West Palm Beach. Designer details include crown molding, plantation shutters, hardwood flooring, and updated fixtures and finishes throughout. Enjoy the cheerful kitchen, offering plenty of space for prep and storage. There are so many delightful details throughout this light, bright space. Sprawling rear lawn with privacy fence includes plenty of space for outdoor seating, dining, and entertaining, Here you'll enjoy playtime with the children and pets, or use the extra space to install a pool. Attached garage for added convenience. Be close to the best West Palm Beach amenities, world-class dining, shopping, and recreation.