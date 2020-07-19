1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

GREAT OPPORTUNITY! Bright and very nice property ready to move in! Unique gardenview unit Located in the heart of West Palm Beach. Close to nearby I-95, PBI Airport, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach Outlets, and much more. 1 bedrooms 1.5 baths with tile floor in hole unit. Well maintained, and open balcony. Amenities: community pool, clubhouse, picnic areas and trails around community green spaces and lakes. Well maintained condo. 1 assigned parking space plus guests. A warm and safe place to live in. Quiet, warm and family neighborhood. Interesting opportunity for you and your family. See attachment to submit an offer. DONT MISS THIS PROPERTY WITH 1.5 BATHS. EASY TO SHOW

