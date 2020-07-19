All apartments in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL
1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202
1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202

1920 North Congress Avenue · (305) 755-2905
Location

1920 North Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
President Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
GREAT OPPORTUNITY! Bright and very nice property ready to move in! Unique gardenview unit Located in the heart of West Palm Beach. Close to nearby I-95, PBI Airport, Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach Outlets, and much more. 1 bedrooms 1.5 baths with tile floor in hole unit. Well maintained, and open balcony. Amenities: community pool, clubhouse, picnic areas and trails around community green spaces and lakes. Well maintained condo. 1 assigned parking space plus guests. A warm and safe place to live in. Quiet, warm and family neighborhood. Interesting opportunity for you and your family. See attachment to submit an offer. DONT MISS THIS PROPERTY WITH 1.5 BATHS. EASY TO SHOW
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 have any available units?
1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 have?
Some of 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 offers parking.
Does 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 have a pool?
Yes, 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 has a pool.
Does 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 have accessible units?
No, 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 North Congress Avenue, #202, #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
