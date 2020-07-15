All apartments in West Palm Beach
1320 8th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

1320 8th Street

1320 8th Street · (754) 210-2667
Location

1320 8th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Roosevelt Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 8th Street have any available units?
1320 8th Street has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 1320 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1320 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1320 8th Street offer parking?
No, 1320 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1320 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1320 8th Street has a pool.
Does 1320 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
