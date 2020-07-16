Amenities

1224 The Pointe Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/14/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 4C-041 07/14: Luxury, modern community on lake with pool, jacuzzi, clubhouse with fitness center and tennis courts. Close to shops and restaurants. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3626089 ]