Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1001 36TH STREET

1001 36th Street · (718) 600-1980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 36th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Northwood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1189 · Avail. now

$1,189

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BIG TWO BEDROOM ONE BATH FOR RENT - Property Id: 152345

2 bedroom spacious floor plans. Come in today. Within 12 minutes you can go to Downtown, West Palm Beach, City Place, Palm Beach Outlets. Palm Beach International Airport, and the Beach, you'll love our convenient location. Close to Bus Routes and Grocery Stores. Newly Remodeled Units Available, Spacious Floor Plans, Walk in Closets, Surveillance Cameras, Gated Property, Parking, All apartments have Central AC, No Pets, Balconies and Patios, Tile, Onsite and After Hours Maintenance New Onsite Laundry Facility. Hablamos Espanol. Photos on this ad may not reflect all floor plans At $1189.00 OFFICE NUMBER 561-863-6181 CELL 718-600-1980 SUNSETAPTSWPB2@GMAIL.COM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1001-36th-street-west-palm-beach-fl/152345
Property Id 152345

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 36TH STREET have any available units?
1001 36TH STREET has a unit available for $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 36TH STREET have?
Some of 1001 36TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 36TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1001 36TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 36TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1001 36TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1001 36TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1001 36TH STREET offers parking.
Does 1001 36TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 36TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 36TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1001 36TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1001 36TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1001 36TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 36TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 36TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
