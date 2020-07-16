1001 36th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APT READY FOR RENT - Property Id: 139426



2 bedroom spacious floor plans. Come in today. Within 12 minutes you can go to Downtown, West Palm Beach, City Place, Palm Beach Outlets. Palm Beach International Airport, and the Beach, you'll love our convenient location. Close to Bus Routes and Grocery Stores. Newly Remodeled Units Available, Spacious Floor Plans, Walk in Closets, Surveillance Cameras, Gated Property, Parking, All apartments have Central AC, No Pets, Balconies and Patios, Tile, Onsite and After Hours Maintenance New Onsite Laundry Facility. Hablamos Espanol. Photos on this ad may not reflect all floor plans At $1350 OFFICE NUMBER 561-863-6181 CELL 718-600-1980 SUNSETAPTSWPB2@GMAIL.COM

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139426

No Pets Allowed



