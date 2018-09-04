All apartments in West Melbourne
2078 Maeve Circle

2078 Maeve Circle · (321) 427-0887
Location

2078 Maeve Circle, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Eastwood Heritage Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Newer Large 4BR/2BA/2GA West Melbourne Heritage Oaks. 1905 liv. sq ft (appx) home . Gated community w/community pool. Large Living Room, Family Room and Dining area. 5 min walk to A rated Schools. Beautiful Kitchen w/Corian countertops. Spacious Master Bdrm w/walk in closet and a Garden tub. Upgraded carpet throughout with Ceramic tiles in Bath and Kitchen. Large screened porch. Vaulted ceilings. Sprinkler System. Hurricane Shutters. Unfurnished Home. Community Pool. Available for move in August 1. Close to I-95, Sam's Club and restaurants. To qualify - must have combined monthly income of at least $5000, Security deposit amount based on credit. Some small Pets under 20lbs considered. No Smoking or vaping. Min 1 Year lease, 2 years preferred. Security deposit $2000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Maeve Circle have any available units?
2078 Maeve Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2078 Maeve Circle have?
Some of 2078 Maeve Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Maeve Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Maeve Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Maeve Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 Maeve Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2078 Maeve Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2078 Maeve Circle does offer parking.
Does 2078 Maeve Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 Maeve Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Maeve Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2078 Maeve Circle has a pool.
Does 2078 Maeve Circle have accessible units?
No, 2078 Maeve Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Maeve Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2078 Maeve Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 Maeve Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 Maeve Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
