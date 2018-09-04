2078 Maeve Circle

Amenities

Newer Large 4BR/2BA/2GA West Melbourne Heritage Oaks. 1905 liv. sq ft (appx) home . Gated community w/community pool. Large Living Room, Family Room and Dining area. 5 min walk to A rated Schools. Beautiful Kitchen w/Corian countertops. Spacious Master Bdrm w/walk in closet and a Garden tub. Upgraded carpet throughout with Ceramic tiles in Bath and Kitchen. Large screened porch. Vaulted ceilings. Sprinkler System. Hurricane Shutters. Unfurnished Home. Community Pool. Available for move in August 1. Close to I-95, Sam's Club and restaurants. To qualify - must have combined monthly income of at least $5000, Security deposit amount based on credit. Some small Pets under 20lbs considered. No Smoking or vaping. Min 1 Year lease, 2 years preferred. Security deposit $2000.