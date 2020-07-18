All apartments in West Melbourne
West Melbourne, FL
1232 Sorento Circle
1232 Sorento Circle

1232 Sorrento Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Sorrento Cir, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Sheridan Lakes

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, well-maintained 4 bedroom house in gated Sheridan Lakes! Formal living and dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Sorento Circle have any available units?
1232 Sorento Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Melbourne, FL.
Is 1232 Sorento Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Sorento Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Sorento Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Sorento Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Melbourne.
Does 1232 Sorento Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Sorento Circle offers parking.
Does 1232 Sorento Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 Sorento Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Sorento Circle have a pool?
No, 1232 Sorento Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Sorento Circle have accessible units?
No, 1232 Sorento Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Sorento Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 Sorento Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 Sorento Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 Sorento Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
