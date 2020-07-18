All apartments in West Melbourne
120 Laurel Oak St.
120 Laurel Oak St.

120 Laurel Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 Laurel Oak Street, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Mintons Corner

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location two bedroom one bath with a garage - Great location 2-bedroom 1-bath with a one-car garage. Close to the Melbourne Mall.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Laurel Oak St. have any available units?
120 Laurel Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Melbourne, FL.
Is 120 Laurel Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
120 Laurel Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Laurel Oak St. pet-friendly?
No, 120 Laurel Oak St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Melbourne.
Does 120 Laurel Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 120 Laurel Oak St. offers parking.
Does 120 Laurel Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Laurel Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Laurel Oak St. have a pool?
No, 120 Laurel Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 120 Laurel Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 120 Laurel Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Laurel Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Laurel Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Laurel Oak St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Laurel Oak St. does not have units with air conditioning.
