Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

101 Apartments for rent in West Lealman, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Lealman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.
Results within 5 miles of West Lealman
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
10 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,856
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1230 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
287 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
46 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
19 Units Available
Central Plaza
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
48 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,540
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
8 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
186 Units Available
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
4 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
2 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
11726 126th Terrace North
11726 126th Terrace North, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1056 sqft
3/2 Home is on a large open lot with plenty of yard surrounding property. Walking inside you have an open living/ dining room area which connects into the kitchen and rest of the home all with tiled flooring.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
329 27th St S
329 27th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Large 1925 bungalow 4 blocks from Central Ave - Property Id: 315585 Spacious and updated bungalow with beautiful hardwood floors, screened porch, and fenced yard. Located in the desirable Warehouse Art District.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Euclid Place - St. Paul
1925 JACKSON STREET N
1925 Jackson Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1333 sqft
For rent the home is located in Euclid-ST. Paul neighborhood ! Only few blocks to Crescent lake! This charming house boast 3 bedroom, 2 bath and a large fence yard. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, on demand hot water and central head and AC.

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Oak Park
335 Madison Street South
335 Madison Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1568 sqft
Sweet and spacious 3BR 2BA home offers a comfortable living space! The open living room and separate dining room are the perfect space to enjoy home life inside and out in the large backyard! Granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances,

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Kenwood
2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N
2721 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1746 sqft
Don’t Miss this Chance to Live in Popular Historic Kenwood!! This Wonderful Craftsman Bungalow-Style Home Boasts Gleaming Heart Pine Wood Floors, Large Living/Dining Room Combination, Huge Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Master Bedroom, Fenced Yard and

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Seminole Palms
8784 Christie Dr
8784 Christie Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1300 sqft
Contemporary Townhouse 2 BR + 2.5 Bath, Pool - Property Id: 50288 2BR + 2 1/2 Bath - Late Model Townhouse -Super Clean No HOA approval delays. A GUARANTEED decision in 1-2 days! Furniture NOT included PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Allendale Terrace
711 39th Ave N
711 39th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
954 sqft
Charming Home In Allendale Terrace - Welcome Home! Located in Allendale Terrace on a tree-lined brick street this 2 bedroom home is full of charm and character! There are beautiful hardwood floors, an updated bath and a new modern eat-in-kitchen

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
2824 Tifton Street S
2824 Tifton Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1140 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Eco Green Cottage - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home – 30-day minimum stay Monthly: $3,500.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Lealman, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Lealman renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

