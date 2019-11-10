All apartments in West Lealman
8110 50TH AVENUE N
8110 50TH AVENUE N

8110 50th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8110 50th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Convenient location for this lovely Duplex. Freshly painted 2 bedroom one bath unit is bright and open. Remodeled bathroom is sparkling clean! Washer and dryer hookups located inside the apartment. Water and trash included in rent. $975 per month. 2 months rent plus $500 security deposit to move in. $50 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 50TH AVENUE N have any available units?
8110 50TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 8110 50TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 8110 50TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8110 50TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8110 50TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 50TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 8110 50TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 8110 50TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 8110 50TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 8110 50TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 50TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 50TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8110 50TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8110 50TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8110 50TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 50TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8110 50TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8110 50TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8110 50TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

