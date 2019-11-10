Convenient location for this lovely Duplex. Freshly painted 2 bedroom one bath unit is bright and open. Remodeled bathroom is sparkling clean! Washer and dryer hookups located inside the apartment. Water and trash included in rent. $975 per month. 2 months rent plus $500 security deposit to move in. $50 application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8110 50TH AVENUE N have any available units?
8110 50TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 8110 50TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 8110 50TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8110 50TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8110 50TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.