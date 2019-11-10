8110 50TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Convenient location for this lovely Duplex. Freshly painted 2 bedroom one bath unit is bright and open. Remodeled bathroom is sparkling clean! Washer and dryer hookups located inside the apartment. Water and trash included in rent. $975 per month. 2 months rent plus $500 security deposit to move in. $50 application fee.