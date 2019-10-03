All apartments in West Lealman
Find more places like 6953 41st Terrace N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Lealman, FL
/
6953 41st Terrace N
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

6953 41st Terrace N

6953 41st Terrace North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Lealman
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6953 41st Terrace North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,755 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5125653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 41st Terrace N have any available units?
6953 41st Terrace N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 6953 41st Terrace N have?
Some of 6953 41st Terrace N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 41st Terrace N currently offering any rent specials?
6953 41st Terrace N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 41st Terrace N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6953 41st Terrace N is pet friendly.
Does 6953 41st Terrace N offer parking?
No, 6953 41st Terrace N does not offer parking.
Does 6953 41st Terrace N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6953 41st Terrace N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 41st Terrace N have a pool?
Yes, 6953 41st Terrace N has a pool.
Does 6953 41st Terrace N have accessible units?
No, 6953 41st Terrace N does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 41st Terrace N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6953 41st Terrace N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6953 41st Terrace N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6953 41st Terrace N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Lealman 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Lealman 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Lealman Apartments with PoolsWest Lealman Dog Friendly Apartments
West Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FL
South Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa