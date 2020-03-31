Rent Calculator
Last updated March 31 2020
6890 49TH AVENUE N
6890 49th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
6890 49th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice and clean block home, conveniently located near shops, schools and downtown St Pete.
Home has new roof, central AC with washer and dryer hookups. Corner lot with Huge fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6890 49TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6890 49TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time.
West Lealman, FL
.
What amenities does 6890 49TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6890 49TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6890 49TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6890 49TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6890 49TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6890 49TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Lealman
.
Does 6890 49TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 6890 49TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 6890 49TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6890 49TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6890 49TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6890 49TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6890 49TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6890 49TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6890 49TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6890 49TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6890 49TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6890 49TH AVENUE N has units with air conditioning.
