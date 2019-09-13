All apartments in West Lealman
Find more places like 6333 55TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Lealman, FL
/
6333 55TH AVENUE N
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

6333 55TH AVENUE N

6333 55th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Lealman
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6333 55th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright, spacious and well-maintained 2 big-sized bedrooms and 1 fully remodeled bathroom, a great kitchen with plenty of pantry space, separated dinning room. Tile flooring through out the house for easy clean. Spacious huge fenced Yard with stone decoration for the best privacy. Open patio for family outdoor actives. Washer and dryer in the garage and covered tool storage room next to. Located in a Beautiful, Quiet Neighborhood. An elementary school is cross street.
Pets require owners approval. 2 pets max and be under 30lbs. No aggressive breeds. $300 non-refundable payment per pet and $500 for 2 pets. Owner requires to check credit report and criminal background. No previous evictions. First, last, security deposits required. The funiture is optional. Tenant either keep it for free or owner will take them away.
Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 55TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6333 55TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 6333 55TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6333 55TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 55TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6333 55TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 55TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6333 55TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 6333 55TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6333 55TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6333 55TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6333 55TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 55TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6333 55TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6333 55TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6333 55TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 55TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 55TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6333 55TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6333 55TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Lealman 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Lealman 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Lealman Apartments with PoolsWest Lealman Dog Friendly Apartments
West Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FL
South Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa