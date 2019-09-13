6333 55TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Bright, spacious and well-maintained 2 big-sized bedrooms and 1 fully remodeled bathroom, a great kitchen with plenty of pantry space, separated dinning room. Tile flooring through out the house for easy clean. Spacious huge fenced Yard with stone decoration for the best privacy. Open patio for family outdoor actives. Washer and dryer in the garage and covered tool storage room next to. Located in a Beautiful, Quiet Neighborhood. An elementary school is cross street.

Pets require owners approval. 2 pets max and be under 30lbs. No aggressive breeds. $300 non-refundable payment per pet and $500 for 2 pets. Owner requires to check credit report and criminal background. No previous evictions. First, last, security deposits required. The funiture is optional. Tenant either keep it for free or owner will take them away.

Welcome home!