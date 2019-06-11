6218 51st Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Family Home - St Pete - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 3 bedroom home featuring Terrazzo & vinyl wood flooring throughout (no carpet), updated kitchen with granite countertops, a carport and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.



We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the play button which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.



TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LhFXH7qPr1W



We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.



Pets: We do accept 1 pet for this home weighing 35 lbs. or less. A cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.



We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.



(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).



Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.



To get to the home, take 62nd St to 51st Ave N.



You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you



(RLNE4938277)