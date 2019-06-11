All apartments in West Lealman
Find more places like 6218 51st Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Lealman, FL
/
6218 51st Ave N
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

6218 51st Ave N

6218 51st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Lealman
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6218 51st Avenue North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home - St Pete - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 3 bedroom home featuring Terrazzo & vinyl wood flooring throughout (no carpet), updated kitchen with granite countertops, a carport and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the play button which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LhFXH7qPr1W

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept 1 pet for this home weighing 35 lbs. or less. A cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take 62nd St to 51st Ave N.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE4938277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 51st Ave N have any available units?
6218 51st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 6218 51st Ave N have?
Some of 6218 51st Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 51st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6218 51st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 51st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6218 51st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6218 51st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6218 51st Ave N offers parking.
Does 6218 51st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 51st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 51st Ave N have a pool?
No, 6218 51st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6218 51st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6218 51st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 51st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 51st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 51st Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 51st Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Lealman 1 BedroomsWest Lealman 2 Bedrooms
West Lealman Apartments with GymWest Lealman Apartments with Parking
West Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FL
Sarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg