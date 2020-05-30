5603 80TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Five Towns 55 plus community. One bedroom, one bath with open floor plan, 870 sq. ft, has updated appliances, updated bath vanity, updated fixtures, new doors and lighting with vinyl wood flooring throughout unit. Great location on 2nd floor where laundry room is located building has elevator. Fordham building is in the front of the complex near the main club house and pools with lots of activities and amenities, also five miles to beach, shopping and restaurants. Gas, water, sewer, trash, cable and internet included, tenant pays electric. Parking in front of building.