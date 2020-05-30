All apartments in West Lealman
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

5603 80TH STREET N

5603 80th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5603 80th Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709
Five Towns

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Five Towns 55 plus community. One bedroom, one bath with open floor plan, 870 sq. ft, has updated appliances, updated bath vanity, updated fixtures, new doors and lighting with vinyl wood flooring throughout unit. Great location on 2nd floor where laundry room is located building has elevator. Fordham building is in the front of the complex near the main club house and pools with lots of activities and amenities, also five miles to beach, shopping and restaurants. Gas, water, sewer, trash, cable and internet included, tenant pays electric. Parking in front of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 80TH STREET N have any available units?
5603 80TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5603 80TH STREET N have?
Some of 5603 80TH STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 80TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5603 80TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 80TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5603 80TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 5603 80TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5603 80TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 5603 80TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 80TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 80TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 5603 80TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 5603 80TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5603 80TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 80TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 80TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 80TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 80TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
