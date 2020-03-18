All apartments in West Lealman
Find more places like 5473 63rd Way N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Lealman, FL
/
5473 63rd Way N
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

5473 63rd Way N

5473 63rd Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Lealman
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5473 63rd Way North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,928 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5486696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5473 63rd Way N have any available units?
5473 63rd Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5473 63rd Way N have?
Some of 5473 63rd Way N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5473 63rd Way N currently offering any rent specials?
5473 63rd Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5473 63rd Way N pet-friendly?
No, 5473 63rd Way N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 5473 63rd Way N offer parking?
Yes, 5473 63rd Way N offers parking.
Does 5473 63rd Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5473 63rd Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5473 63rd Way N have a pool?
Yes, 5473 63rd Way N has a pool.
Does 5473 63rd Way N have accessible units?
No, 5473 63rd Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 5473 63rd Way N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5473 63rd Way N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5473 63rd Way N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5473 63rd Way N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Lealman 1 BedroomsWest Lealman 2 Bedrooms
West Lealman Apartments with GymWest Lealman Apartments with Parking
West Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FL
Sarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg