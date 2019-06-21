All apartments in West Lealman
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:37 AM

5331 71st Street N

5331 71st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5331 71st Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated North St Pete Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,230 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE4834800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 71st Street N have any available units?
5331 71st Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5331 71st Street N have?
Some of 5331 71st Street N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 71st Street N currently offering any rent specials?
5331 71st Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 71st Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5331 71st Street N is pet friendly.
Does 5331 71st Street N offer parking?
No, 5331 71st Street N does not offer parking.
Does 5331 71st Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5331 71st Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 71st Street N have a pool?
Yes, 5331 71st Street N has a pool.
Does 5331 71st Street N have accessible units?
No, 5331 71st Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 71st Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5331 71st Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5331 71st Street N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5331 71st Street N has units with air conditioning.
