Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5290 65th Street North 30

5290 65th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5290 65th Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
playground
carpet
range
oven
2 X 1 in St. Pete CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Pets ok! - Property Id: 247349

This unit #30 is perfect for you! It is a 2 X 1 located at Northridge Apartments.

It is ready NOW and can be yours today! Call Crystal to see a unit at 727-954-0158

- Laundry center on site
- Pets allowed
- Off street parking
- Playground
- 5 minutes from Tyrone Mall
- CLOSE TO EVERYTHING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247349
Property Id 247349

(RLNE5730935)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5290 65th Street North 30 have any available units?
5290 65th Street North 30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5290 65th Street North 30 have?
Some of 5290 65th Street North 30's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5290 65th Street North 30 currently offering any rent specials?
5290 65th Street North 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5290 65th Street North 30 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5290 65th Street North 30 is pet friendly.
Does 5290 65th Street North 30 offer parking?
Yes, 5290 65th Street North 30 offers parking.
Does 5290 65th Street North 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5290 65th Street North 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5290 65th Street North 30 have a pool?
No, 5290 65th Street North 30 does not have a pool.
Does 5290 65th Street North 30 have accessible units?
No, 5290 65th Street North 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 5290 65th Street North 30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5290 65th Street North 30 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5290 65th Street North 30 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5290 65th Street North 30 does not have units with air conditioning.

