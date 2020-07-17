All apartments in West Lealman
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5226 65th st north 13

5226 65th Street North · (727) 954-0158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5226 65th Street North, West Lealman, FL 33709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 13 · Avail. Aug 1

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Unit 13 Available 08/01/20 Unit 13 available at $945 w/ move in special! - Property Id: 322258

Proudly offering unique floor plans with studio, one, two, and three bedroom options, you are sure to find just the right apartment to fit all of your needs. Each apartment for rent features the standard amenities you deserve, including air conditioning, carpeted floors, large closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Bask in the sun on your patio where you can enjoy some personal space outdoors. Bring your furry friends to this pet-friendly environment, too, and let them enjoy your new apartment home with you!

The community amenities at your disposal include a refreshing swimming pool where you can catch some daytime rays. Finish chores easily at the laundry facility. Our professional staff is ready to serve you with excellence, providing on-call and on-site maintenance for your convenience. Call us to schedule a tour and let us show you what makes Northridge Apartments the best choice for your new apartment home in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5226-65th-st-north-saint-petersburg-fl-unit-13/322258
Property Id 322258

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5962162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 65th st north 13 have any available units?
5226 65th st north 13 has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5226 65th st north 13 have?
Some of 5226 65th st north 13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 65th st north 13 currently offering any rent specials?
5226 65th st north 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 65th st north 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5226 65th st north 13 is pet friendly.
Does 5226 65th st north 13 offer parking?
No, 5226 65th st north 13 does not offer parking.
Does 5226 65th st north 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 65th st north 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 65th st north 13 have a pool?
Yes, 5226 65th st north 13 has a pool.
Does 5226 65th st north 13 have accessible units?
No, 5226 65th st north 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 65th st north 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 65th st north 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5226 65th st north 13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5226 65th st north 13 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5226 65th st north 13?
