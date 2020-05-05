All apartments in West Bradenton
Find more places like 5324 3rd Avenue West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Bradenton, FL
/
5324 3rd Avenue West
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:12 PM

5324 3rd Avenue West

5324 3rd Avenue West · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5324 3rd Avenue West, West Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 3rd Avenue West have any available units?
5324 3rd Avenue West has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5324 3rd Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
5324 3rd Avenue West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 3rd Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 3rd Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 5324 3rd Avenue West offer parking?
No, 5324 3rd Avenue West does not offer parking.
Does 5324 3rd Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 3rd Avenue West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 3rd Avenue West have a pool?
No, 5324 3rd Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 5324 3rd Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 5324 3rd Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 3rd Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5324 3rd Avenue West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5324 3rd Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5324 3rd Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5324 3rd Avenue West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPalmetto, FLCortez, FLMemphis, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLEllenton, FL
Bayshore Gardens, FLHolmes Beach, FLNorth Sarasota, FLThe Meadows, FLTierra Verde, FLFruitville, FLSouthgate, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLRuskin, FLSarasota Springs, FLSiesta Key, FLSouth Sarasota, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity