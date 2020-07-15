8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances to include a side by side refrigerator. Live the Resort Lifestyle ... Located in EPPERSON RANCH - Crystal Lagoon. Rent includes ULTRA-FI internet service. Enjoy the numerous activities or simply enjoy the view. Already hugely popular throughout the world, we are excited to introduce Metro Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons. Epperson will be the first to feature this incredible, transformative amenity to the United States. At seven acres in size and with crystal clear blue waters, home owners will have an opportunity to live a coastal lifestyle steps away from their front door. Lagoon Living Includes: Cabana Pool, In-Water Obstacle Platform, Event Pavilion, Swim-Up Bar Tidal Pool, Recreation Rentals, Restaurant, Family Beach Acres of Crystal Clear Blue Water.