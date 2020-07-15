All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE

8356 Olive Brook Drive · (941) 928-5373
Location

8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2772 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances to include a side by side refrigerator. Live the Resort Lifestyle ... Located in EPPERSON RANCH - Crystal Lagoon. Rent includes ULTRA-FI internet service. Enjoy the numerous activities or simply enjoy the view. Already hugely popular throughout the world, we are excited to introduce Metro Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons. Epperson will be the first to feature this incredible, transformative amenity to the United States. At seven acres in size and with crystal clear blue waters, home owners will have an opportunity to live a coastal lifestyle steps away from their front door. Lagoon Living Includes: Cabana Pool, In-Water Obstacle Platform, Event Pavilion, Swim-Up Bar Tidal Pool, Recreation Rentals, Restaurant, Family Beach Acres of Crystal Clear Blue Water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
