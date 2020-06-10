7907 STONEY HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This one-of-a-kind home has everything you need and more! Along with lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage, there's a lot to love about this home. The interior features plush carpet and vinyl plank, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook gourmet meals with ease in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms or enjoy the fresh air from the spacious backyard. Don't let this home get away, apply online today!