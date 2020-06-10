6400 Tabogi Trl

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in and 1/2 deposit on 2nd months rent. Chapel Pines Community in Wesley Chapel 4 bed, 2.5 bath, home nestled in the quiet & friendly community. Home, sits on a conservation lot, with pond view, no rear neighbors. This open floor plan home. As you walk through the doorway into the foyer, you are greeted by vaulted ceilings and a warm, inviting living room. The home features elegant arched doorways opening to the dining room/kitchen area. The open-plan kitchen lends itself to both entertaining and daily family life, and is truly the center of the home. The kitchen features tons of cabinet & counter space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and large center island to accommodate extra storage. The dining area boasts sliding glass doors that allows in a lot of natural light and opens to a large Florida Room. 2 car garage double driveway, under stairs storage, linen closet, & coat closet downstairs for all of your storage needs. The upstairs sanctuary features 4 huge bedrooms & 2 full baths. The very roomy master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, plant shelves, walk in closet, storage closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are bright and offer generous accommodations. Great location with easy access to I75, I275, schools, shopping & entertainment.