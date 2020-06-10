All apartments in Wesley Chapel
6400 Tabogi Trl

6400 Tabogi Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Tabogi Trail, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Chapel Pines

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit upon move in and 1/2 deposit on 2nd months rent. Chapel Pines Community in Wesley Chapel 4 bed, 2.5 bath, home nestled in the quiet & friendly community. Home, sits on a conservation lot, with pond view, no rear neighbors. This open floor plan home. As you walk through the doorway into the foyer, you are greeted by vaulted ceilings and a warm, inviting living room. The home features elegant arched doorways opening to the dining room/kitchen area. The open-plan kitchen lends itself to both entertaining and daily family life, and is truly the center of the home. The kitchen features tons of cabinet & counter space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and large center island to accommodate extra storage. The dining area boasts sliding glass doors that allows in a lot of natural light and opens to a large Florida Room. 2 car garage double driveway, under stairs storage, linen closet, & coat closet downstairs for all of your storage needs. The upstairs sanctuary features 4 huge bedrooms & 2 full baths. The very roomy master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, plant shelves, walk in closet, storage closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are bright and offer generous accommodations. Great location with easy access to I75, I275, schools, shopping & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Tabogi Trl have any available units?
6400 Tabogi Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 6400 Tabogi Trl have?
Some of 6400 Tabogi Trl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Tabogi Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Tabogi Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Tabogi Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Tabogi Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Tabogi Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Tabogi Trl offers parking.
Does 6400 Tabogi Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Tabogi Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Tabogi Trl have a pool?
No, 6400 Tabogi Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Tabogi Trl have accessible units?
No, 6400 Tabogi Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Tabogi Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 Tabogi Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 Tabogi Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 Tabogi Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

