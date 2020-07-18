All apartments in Wesley Chapel
5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE

5009 Cactus Needle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5009 Cactus Needle Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in Wesley Chapel. Large bedroom, and full bath located on the first floor, as well as tile throughout the open concept dining, living and kitchen space. Screened lanai make enjoying the outside a breeze. Second floor is carpeted with large guest bedrooms, guest bath, laundry area, and spacious master suite featuring walk in closet, Jack & Jill vanity and walk-in shower! Lots of storage in this unit, plenty of space for everything! Community is gated, deed restricted, with a community pool! Great location with close access to I-75, minutes from shopping, Outlet mall, Wiregrass Mall, hospital and colleges. All appliances included, gated community with pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have any available units?
5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have?
Some of 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE offer parking?
No, 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE has a pool.
Does 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
