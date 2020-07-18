5009 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in Wesley Chapel. Large bedroom, and full bath located on the first floor, as well as tile throughout the open concept dining, living and kitchen space. Screened lanai make enjoying the outside a breeze. Second floor is carpeted with large guest bedrooms, guest bath, laundry area, and spacious master suite featuring walk in closet, Jack & Jill vanity and walk-in shower! Lots of storage in this unit, plenty of space for everything! Community is gated, deed restricted, with a community pool! Great location with close access to I-75, minutes from shopping, Outlet mall, Wiregrass Mall, hospital and colleges. All appliances included, gated community with pool.