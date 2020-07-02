4952 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Gorgeous home located in a Cul- De- Sac. This beautiful home is located at Country Walk in Wesley Chapel. It comes with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. An amazing Kitchen with an Astonishing island, Double oven, Open floor plan (Great for Entertainment). Customized built- in closet. Specious Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer. Two Car Garage and a Beautiful view to a Magnificent Preserve in the Back Yard. This home also includes Basic Internet & Cable, Lawn Care and Pest control. Make sure to contact an agent today before is gone.