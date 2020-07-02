4934 Cactus Needle Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Santa Fe
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhome for rent , 3 bedroom, 3 bath , 1686 Sqf , Very open and spacious. There is a separate dining room and living room. Large kitchen. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
