Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE

4934 Cactus Needle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4934 Cactus Needle Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhome for rent , 3 bedroom, 3 bath , 1686 Sqf , Very open and spacious. There is a separate dining room and living room. Large kitchen. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have any available units?
4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have?
Some of 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE offer parking?
No, 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have a pool?
No, 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4934 CACTUS NEEDLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

