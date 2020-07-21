4859 ROLLING GREENE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court

Newly construction!!! Built-in 2018!!!! Great school! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Pond and conservation view!!!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 2bath/2car garage upgrade new and Beautiful home!! Wonderful design and stone exterior front view, nature paint with the window blinds make the gorgeous cozy. 12X24 high-quality Tiled with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet area!! The Chef will love this high-end gourmet kitchen with upgraded crown molding cabinets and granite counter top with all stainless steel appliances, cook top stove, double oven !! huge extended island Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining on the lanai and conservation view! The large master suite offers a Tray ceiling, huge two walk-in closets, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! The second bath offers dual vanity and tub!! County Walk is centrally located and a nice established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes, a swimming pool, playground, fitness stations, soccer file, tennis court. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.