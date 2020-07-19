All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:15 AM

4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE

4859 Rolling Green Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4859 Rolling Green Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
Newly construction!!! Built-in 2018!!!! Great school! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Pond and conservation view!!!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 2bath/2car garage upgrade new and Beautiful home!! Wonderful design and stone exterior front view, nature paint with the window blinds make the gorgeous cozy. 12X24 high-quality Tiled with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet area!! The Chef will love this high-end gourmet kitchen with upgraded crown molding cabinets and granite counter top with all stainless steel appliances, cook top stove, double oven !! huge extended island Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining on the lanai and conservation view! The large master suite offers a Tray ceiling, huge two walk-in closets, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! The second bath offers dual vanity and tub!! County Walk is centrally located and a nice established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes, a swimming pool, playground, fitness stations, soccer file, tennis court. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE have any available units?
4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE have?
Some of 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4859 ROLLING GREEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
