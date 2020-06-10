4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a covered patio area and lots of outdoor space for making long-lasting memories in the sun. The interior features stylish tile flooring, an open layout perfect for entertaining, plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, a majestic master bathroom, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, and granite countertops. In addition to the office space which can be utilized as a 4th bedroom as it has a closet with glass panel french doors, there is also an upstairs bonus room perfect for a game or media room! Make this your home and apply today!