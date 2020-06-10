All apartments in Wesley Chapel
4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:24 PM

4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE

4741 Pointe O Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4741 Pointe O Woods Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a three-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a covered patio area and lots of outdoor space for making long-lasting memories in the sun. The interior features stylish tile flooring, an open layout perfect for entertaining, plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, a majestic master bathroom, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, and granite countertops. In addition to the office space which can be utilized as a 4th bedroom as it has a closet with glass panel french doors, there is also an upstairs bonus room perfect for a game or media room! Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4741 POINTE O WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
