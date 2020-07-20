All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
4145 EDENROCK PLACE
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

4145 EDENROCK PLACE

4145 Edenrock Place · No Longer Available
Location

4145 Edenrock Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and ready for you to call home: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1640 Sq. Ft. with Large Screened Lanai in Cul-De-Sac on Pond and Conservation! Sit back, relax and enjoy the view...lawn maintenance is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE have any available units?
4145 EDENROCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE have?
Some of 4145 EDENROCK PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 EDENROCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4145 EDENROCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 EDENROCK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4145 EDENROCK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4145 EDENROCK PLACE offers parking.
Does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4145 EDENROCK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE have a pool?
No, 4145 EDENROCK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4145 EDENROCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4145 EDENROCK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4145 EDENROCK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
