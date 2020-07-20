Clean and ready for you to call home: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1640 Sq. Ft. with Large Screened Lanai in Cul-De-Sac on Pond and Conservation! Sit back, relax and enjoy the view...lawn maintenance is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE have any available units?
4145 EDENROCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4145 EDENROCK PLACE have?
Some of 4145 EDENROCK PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 EDENROCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4145 EDENROCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.