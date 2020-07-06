3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a three-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a covered patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. All bedrooms on first floor, second level features loft with 1/2 bath great for an office, game room or entertainment room. Make this your home and apply today!