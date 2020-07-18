All apartments in Wesley Chapel
3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:26 AM

3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP

3530 Fiddlers Green Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Fiddlers Green Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a three-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a covered patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, a center island, breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. All bedrooms on first floor, second level features loft with 1/2 bath great for an office, game room or entertainment room. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP have any available units?
3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP have?
Some of 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP offers parking.
Does 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP have a pool?
No, 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 FIDDLERS GREEN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
