Wesley Chapel, FL
3445 Fiddlers Green Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3445 Fiddlers Green Loop

3445 Fiddlers Green Lp · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
Seven Oaks
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3445 Fiddlers Green Lp, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 2626 sq. ft. home in Welsey Chapel, FL! Open and spacious floor plan. Wonderful island kitchen features lots of cabinets and tons of counter space! Cozy living room. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Covered patio, perfect for relaxing! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have any available units?
3445 Fiddlers Green Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Fiddlers Green Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop offer parking?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not offer parking.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have a pool?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not have a pool.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have accessible units?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
