Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3213 Sunwatch Dr
3213 Sunwatch Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3213 Sunwatch Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
(RLNE5655664)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3213 Sunwatch Dr have any available units?
3213 Sunwatch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wesley Chapel, FL
.
What amenities does 3213 Sunwatch Dr have?
Some of 3213 Sunwatch Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3213 Sunwatch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Sunwatch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Sunwatch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3213 Sunwatch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3213 Sunwatch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Sunwatch Dr offers parking.
Does 3213 Sunwatch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Sunwatch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Sunwatch Dr have a pool?
No, 3213 Sunwatch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Sunwatch Dr have accessible units?
No, 3213 Sunwatch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Sunwatch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Sunwatch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Sunwatch Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3213 Sunwatch Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
