Sorry, no pets. Like new...beautiful One-Story, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3-Car Garage, 2558 Sq. Ft. in Union Park. Home features open floor plan with Guest Suite (guest bedroom w/private bath). Lawn Maintenance included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32018 GODDARD DRIVE have any available units?
32018 GODDARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 32018 GODDARD DRIVE have?
Some of 32018 GODDARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32018 GODDARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
32018 GODDARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.